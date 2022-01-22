1 hour ago
Second bird flu warning with another South Cheshire outbreak
in Environment / Health / Human Interest / News January 22, 2022
bird flu warning sign - pic by Keith Evans under creative commonsbird flu warning sign - pic by Keith Evans under creative commons

Health officials have confirmed another case of bird flu in Warmingham area of South Cheshire.

Cheshire East Council said today it is taking immediate measures to inform and advise local residents, partners and landowners.

The confirmed case was on a commercial poultry farm in Warmingham.

It follows two cases confirmed near Tarporley and Tattenhall a few days ago.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the outbreak.

The Protection Zones require foot patrols around local premises by animal health officers and non-movement of birds within or out of the zone.

They do not restrict the movement of people.

Full details of the measures, a map, restrictions and activities for the affected area are available here.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the risk to public health is very low.

Food Standards Agency said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

Bird keepers are advised to remain alert for signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

Residents are reminded to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

If they find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77).

For further guidance on how to spot bird flu, what to do if you suspect it, and measures to prevent it, visit Avian influenza (bird flu) – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

