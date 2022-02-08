1 day ago
Anger over “joke” jail term for driver who left passenger to die in crash
Cheshire politicians and business leaders welcome Great British Railways competition
Nantwich Town secure vital win away at high-flying Morpeth
Reaseheath students and volunteers prepare community orchard for spring
Cat siblings back at Stapeley RSPCA centre decade after first rehomed
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Reaseheath College

in Listings February 8, 2022

The whole family can enjoy this unique springtime experience. Children will always remember seeing lambs being born! This year the event will be held in new, more spacious facilities on our main campus and will also include a Farmers Market!

There will be lots of fun children’s activities taking place including farm competitions and colouring.

The Reaseheath Zoo will also be open over our Lambing Weekends and the ticket prices will include entrance to both the Lambing event and the Zoo.

Ticket Prices – PRE-PAID TICKETS ONLY
THIS EVENT IS CASHLESS – CARD PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Ticket Prices:
Adults – £8
Children (3 and over)/Concessions – £5
Family – 2 adults & up to 3 children – £25
Under 3 free

Event time
10am-4pm

Purchase tickets here: https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing/

