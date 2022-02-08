Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Reaseheath College

The whole family can enjoy this unique springtime experience. Children will always remember seeing lambs being born! This year the event will be held in new, more spacious facilities on our main campus and will also include a Farmers Market!

There will be lots of fun children’s activities taking place including farm competitions and colouring.

The Reaseheath Zoo will also be open over our Lambing Weekends and the ticket prices will include entrance to both the Lambing event and the Zoo.

Ticket Prices – PRE-PAID TICKETS ONLY

THIS EVENT IS CASHLESS – CARD PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Ticket Prices:

Adults – £8

Children (3 and over)/Concessions – £5

Family – 2 adults & up to 3 children – £25

Under 3 free

Event time

10am-4pm

Purchase tickets here: https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing/