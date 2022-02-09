Nantwich Jazz Blues and Music Festival returns this Easter

The Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival is back after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

And organisers say the 2022 line-up is bigger and better than ever.

The festival will take place over the Easter weekend, April 14-18.

Tickets for all of the headline shows have now been released which are held at three main venues across the town.

Despite the 24th festival being postponed twice, Big Country, FM have remained as headliners and will be playing at Nantwich Civic Hall as they should have been in 2020.

Also playing at Nantwich Civic Hall are King King, Rebecca Downes and Tony Christie, who is returning to the festival 10 years after his last visit.

There will be tributes with Clearwater Creedence Revival and the Allman Brothers Band Project also performing at the Civic Hall.

And Oasish will take to the stage at The Studio.

Sari Schorr, also due to perform in 2020, will be live at The Crown.

The festival will also welcome popular blues-rock guitarist, Miguel Montalbano to the Civic Hall.

The full “Around the Town” programme, including more than 140 artists performing at 16 pubs, restaurants and open-air venues across Nantwich, is now available.

This year’s returning locations are The Cheshire Cat, Loco, Nakatcha, Bench Bistro Bar, The Crown Hotel, The Bank Stage, The Studio, The Talbot, The Town House, Nantwich Museum, Nantwich Methodist Church, The Bowling Green, The Red Cow, and The Malbank.

The festival was founded in 1996 by Phillip Martin, who died in 2017.

His daughter and son in law, Abbigail and Alex Ellwood, now run the event.

Abbigail said: “The past two years has been a really difficult time for the hospitality industry and Nantwich itself not being able to go ahead with the festival and other events.

“I’m delighted that the Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival is the first event to return to the town.

“And after lots of discussions with the bands that were due to perform two years ago, we’ve been able to retain Big Country, FM and Sari Schorr as our headliners.

“We really hope the people of Nantwich and our loyal festival-goers will support the event this year as we get back on our feet and bring much-needed revenue back into the local venues so that they can begin to rebuild their businesses safely.”

Louise Bastow, of The Cheshire Cat and Loco, added: “We are thrilled to be involved again in this year’s Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival.

“Across the Easter weekend, we have 29 Live Acts performing from Thursday through to Monday at The Cheshire Cat and Loco.

“We, along with other hospitality venues in Nantwich, have missed the last two years of the Festival and are very much hoping the fantastic live music will bring a much-needed boost to the town.

“The festival is such a vibrant weekend of live music and we have some incredible talent booked in.

“We want to make this the best Jazz Festival yet for all to enjoy, after a difficult couple of years for local businesses.”

Festival “Around the Town” wristbands are likely to sell out once again this year.

An Early Bird ticket price is £9 and will be going on sale this month.

One wristband allows entry for one person for the whole weekend to all of the festival Round the Town venues.