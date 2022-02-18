Crewe car meet arranged for February 27

An ‘Off the rails car meet’ will take place on Sunday February 27 at the Crewe Heritage Centre on Vernon Way, writes Jonathan White.

Entry is free and the meet could potentially feature more than 75 classic European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes.

Off the rails car meets began at the Crewe Heritage Centre in November 2019.

They were setup by Ken Smith from Crewe, to allow owners of European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes to get-together socially and to display their vehicles for the general public to enjoy.

Ken’s son, Lee, has kindly taken on the organising of the Off the rails car meets since late-2021.

The Crewe Heritage Centre is located between the Crewe-Chester and West Coast Mainline on the site of the original Crewe Locomotive Works.

It was officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, on 24th July 1987 to mark the 150th anniversary of the first train to arrive at Crewe Railway Station in 1837.

A representative from Off the rails car meets said: “We had a superb turnout of vehicles and visitors at Crewe Heritage Centre last month and look forward to the next event later this month.”

Refreshments will be available from the North Junction Box signal box café.

All profits raised from the North Junction Box signal box café and gift shop will help to support the work of Crewe Heritage Centre as an educational charity to invest back into the museum.

If you wish to display your own vehicle at this event there is no requirement to pre-book.

You should arrive at Crewe Heritage Centre between 8am-9.30am where a member of the team will direct you to a suitable location.

A video of the previous event, in January 2022, is available to view on the ‘Krisography Studios’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/krisographystudios

For further information search ‘Off the rails meet’ on Facebook or click https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-at-the-cafe-707872242942015 , https://www.facebook.com/Off-the-rails-meet-104492044506774/ , or visit the Crewe Heritage Centre website https://www.crewehc.co.uk/events/

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)