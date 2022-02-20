Wistaston-based football organisation NAR Sports has secured sponsorship backing from Cheshire fragrance-led home and lifestyle brand Fabulosa.
The new partnership will help NAR continue and develop its football coaching for children of all abilities and ages.
It will enable more free Saturday coaching sessions, improve new pathways into sport, buy state-of-the-art equipment, and develop and recruit coaches.
Adam Beasley, owner of NAR Sports, said: “It was paramount that we found a like-minded partner which shares the same values, and saw our vision to build both on and off the field – Fabulosa was the perfect match.
“I have no doubt that working together will positively drive our impact on the local communities.”
James Sharpe, co-founder and managing director of Fabulosa, who also coaches at NAR Sports, added: “As a family-led business it is hugely important for us to create positive relationships with members of our
community, helping to spread what we like to call that ‘Fabulosa Feeling’ while making a difference.
“We are proud to be supporting NAR Sports, an organisation which aligns well with our core values and understands the importance of community outreach.”
NAR Sports has more than 200 members playing competitive sport, a free community session and projects allowing advanced players access to professional coaching.
The organisation engages with more than 300 children each week.
