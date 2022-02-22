Studio Nantwich to stage fund-raising concert during Jazz Fest

Studio Nantwich is to host a fund-raising concerts during Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival, writes Jonathan White.

The festival returns this Easter Bank Holiday weekend (14-18 April 2022), after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

It will feature more than 140 artists performing at 16 pubs, restaurants, and open-air venues across Nantwich.

As well as hosting wristband-entry events, Studio Nantwich on Castle Street is also hosting two free entry fund-raising concerts during the Festival.

On the first day of the Festival – April 14 – there will be a performance from 1980s Electronica tribute band ‘Electro 80s’, who will recreate songs by artists such as Depeche Mode, Gary Numan, Yazoo, Ultravox, Duran Duran, Soft Cell and The Human League.

Doors open at 8.30pm. Free entry with donations to The Christie welcome.

On the second day of the Festival – April 15 – there will be a performance on their The Bank Stage open-air venue from Queen tribute ‘QE2’.

QE2 have over 20 years’ experience and will recreate the style and excitement of a Queen concert.

Entry from 6pm. Free entry with donations to The Christie welcome. Performance followed by an After Party inside Studio Nantwich in its Retro room.

Both events are over 18s only and mainly standing with limited seating.

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at Studio Nantwich, said: “It is fantastic to be hosting over 20 live acts over the Easter weekend music festival.

“We have all missed things that we enjoy over the last two years, so it is great to be preparing for this very special weekend in the Nantwich calendar.

“Every year we also host events for charity and this year is no exception.

“The two gigs on Easter Thursday and Good Friday see the return of our good friends Electro 80s and QE2, who shouldn’t need an introduction as they both played in 2019 to a capacity crowd on both nights.

“Please come down and enjoy these free entry events and donate what you can for a very special cause.”