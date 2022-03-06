3 hours ago
Volunteers flood to distribution centre set up for Ukraine refugees
4 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn vital win over Whitby to ease relegation fears
6 hours ago
Tributes paid following death of Nantwich Town stalwart Kevin
6 hours ago
Nantwich ultra-runner tackles gruelling 250km Marathon des Sables
2 days ago
New Three Wrens gin distillery to open near Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich ultra-runner tackles gruelling 250km Marathon des Sables

in Charity news / Environment / Human Interest / News March 6, 2022
runner - Charlotte Logie - Marathon Des Sables 4

A runner from Nantwich is to tackle one of the most gruelling races on the planet to raise money in memory of her dad.

Charlotte Logie, 44, who lives in Aston, will compete in the Marathon des Sables later this month.

It is a 250km footrace across the Sahara Desert is some of the most hostile conditions any runner can face.

But the memory of Charlotte’s dad Derek Hesketh will drive her on – as she will be racing to raise funds for The Christie which cared for him in his final months before he died of cancer.

Derek was born and brought up near Nantwich and died after a short hard battle with prostate cancer.

He ran Hesketh Plant Hire land drainage, working with local farming community, and was a keen golfer at Delamere Forest GC.

Charlotte, who has been a runner for over 20 years, said: “I’ve undertaken various Marathons and Ultra races over the years but never anything of this magnitude!

“On March 27 I will start the 6-day, 250km Marathon des Sables – a self supported race across the Sahara Desert, said to be ‘The Hardest Footrace on Earth’.

“I will be carrying a pack weighing 10kg which will contain everything I need to survive.”

Charlotte, who runs her own beauty salon business, has been training hard for months with the help of local gym, Studio 121, to ensure she is strong enough to race across the desert.

“The MdS has been an ambition of mine for the past 14 years or so,” she added.

runner - Charlotte Logie - Marathon Des Sables 3

Charlotte and her dad

“But it wasn’t until my Dad sadly passed away two years ago when I realised now was the time to go for it.

“Dad was cared for by the wonderful team at The Christie in Manchester and I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible to help fund this amazing facility.

“I know I will have to endure some tough and dark places over the six days I’m out there.

“But knowing I’ll be helping those affected by Cancer will help to keep me moving one foot in front of the next!”

Anyone can follow Charlotte’s journey on insta @girlscanrun

To support and sponsor Charlotte and The Christie, you can visit her JustGiving page here

Charlotte Logie - Marathon Des Sables 2

Charlotte Logie - Marathon Des Sables 5

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings