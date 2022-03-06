A runner from Nantwich is to tackle one of the most gruelling races on the planet to raise money in memory of her dad.

Charlotte Logie, 44, who lives in Aston, will compete in the Marathon des Sables later this month.

It is a 250km footrace across the Sahara Desert is some of the most hostile conditions any runner can face.

But the memory of Charlotte’s dad Derek Hesketh will drive her on – as she will be racing to raise funds for The Christie which cared for him in his final months before he died of cancer.

Derek was born and brought up near Nantwich and died after a short hard battle with prostate cancer.

He ran Hesketh Plant Hire land drainage, working with local farming community, and was a keen golfer at Delamere Forest GC.

Charlotte, who has been a runner for over 20 years, said: “I’ve undertaken various Marathons and Ultra races over the years but never anything of this magnitude!

“On March 27 I will start the 6-day, 250km Marathon des Sables – a self supported race across the Sahara Desert, said to be ‘The Hardest Footrace on Earth’.

“I will be carrying a pack weighing 10kg which will contain everything I need to survive.”

Charlotte, who runs her own beauty salon business, has been training hard for months with the help of local gym, Studio 121, to ensure she is strong enough to race across the desert.

“The MdS has been an ambition of mine for the past 14 years or so,” she added.

“But it wasn’t until my Dad sadly passed away two years ago when I realised now was the time to go for it.

“Dad was cared for by the wonderful team at The Christie in Manchester and I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible to help fund this amazing facility.

“I know I will have to endure some tough and dark places over the six days I’m out there.

“But knowing I’ll be helping those affected by Cancer will help to keep me moving one foot in front of the next!”

Anyone can follow Charlotte’s journey on insta @girlscanrun

To support and sponsor Charlotte and The Christie, you can visit her JustGiving page here