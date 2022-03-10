Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt returns to Fanatec GT World Challenge

Nantwich GT racer Jordan Witt is returning to the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe this season after confirming a deal with Leipert Motorsport.

It reunites Witt with Lamborghini Huracan GT3 power for 2022.

Witt, a former Silver Cup winner of the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa, joins the German team for the five-round Endurance Cup.

It gets underway with the opening three-hour race on Sunday April 3 at Imola in Italy.

Before then, Witt will embark on his maiden test in the Leipert Lamborghini Huracan – which has the support of Lamborghini Squadra Corse – on March 15.

He will team-up with experienced Kiwi driver Brendon Leitch and young German racer Dennis Fetzer for Leipert’s first season back in GTWCE Endurance Cup in 10 years.

For the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa in July, the trio will be joined by Dutchman Max Weering.

Last year, Witt raced a Lamborghini in the new Fanatec GT2 European Series with Toro Verde GT.

He then made a mid-season switch with the squad to the one-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe.

He concluded the 2021 season with a one-off outing in the finale of the Intelligent Money British GT Championship at Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit, taking a Silver-Am class podium with Tolman Motorsport at the wheel of a Bentley Continental GT3.

Already this year, Witt has competed in the annual twice-round-the-clock Hankook Dubai 24H back in January with BMW M4 GT3 squad Schubert Motorsport.

He said: “It’s mega news to be coming back to GT World Challenge Europe, we’ve got unfinished business there and any GT3 driver will tell you it’s the place to be.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Marc Poos and Marcel Leipert for the opportunity to join the team for the 2022 season and I’m confident it’ll be a strong year for us.

“Being back in a GT3 Lamborghini really is an exciting prospect, it’s an amazing car and I’ve always gone well in the Huracan – winning the Silver Cup at the Spa 24 Hours in 2019 obviously being the highlight so far.

“I’m looking forward to my first run in Leipert’s car next week, and teaming with Brendon and Dennis this year. Hopefully we can prepare as strongly as possible and go into the first round at Imola in the best possible shape.”

2022 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Calendar

Rd1 – Imola, Italy – 2/3 April

Rd2 – Paul Ricard, France – 4/5 June

Official Test Days – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 21/22 June

Rd3 – TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa, Belgium – 30/31 July

Rd4 – Hockenheim, Germany – 3/4 September

Rd5 – Barcelona, Spain – 1/2 October