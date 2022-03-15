Four CEC party leaders unite in Crewe Great British Railways bid

The four leaders of the main political groups on Cheshire East Council have united in backing Crewe’s bid to be the home of the Great British Railways headquarters.

A bid is currently being prepared for Crewe to be the location of the headquarters for the new public body, which will oversee and manage rail in the country.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, Leader of Cheshire East Council and Leader of the Labour Group; Cllr Craig Browne, Deputy Leader of Cheshire East Council and Leader of the Independent Group; Cllr Janet Clowes, Leader of the Conservative Group; and Cllr Rod Fletcher, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group have released a statement together to commit to support the bid.

They said: “We are joining together to put our full joint support behind bringing the Great British Railways headquarters to Crewe.

“This is a huge opportunity for the town as well as the whole of Cheshire East, the wider county and region.

“Crewe has long been at the heart of rail and rail truly is the heart of this town – which was born out of the railways.

“While so much of our history is embedded in the railways, so is our present – with the skilled workforce, thriving rail industry and location benefits to help GBR realise its commercial goals and have the greatest possible impact here.

“Bringing the headquarters to Crewe has the potential to be a spark to level up the town and drive its rail-led rebirth.

“Crewe’s strategic location and strong connectivity make Crewe an ideal home for the headquarters with the potential for the benefits to ripple out across the country.

“We are urging everyone in the town and across Cheshire East, Cheshire and the rest of the country to get behind us and help make sure GBR comes to Crewe.”

The council is working with Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan to develop a strong bid for Crewe and an expression of interest is currently being prepared for submission later this month.

A shortlist of towns and cities will then be announced in May, before a public vote will be held to give people the opportunity to show their support for their preferred location.

The Secretary of State for Transport will then make the final decision in the summer.

(Pic: Cllrs Janet Clowes, Sam Corcoran, Craig Browne and Rod Fletcher)