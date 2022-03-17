5 hours ago
Four young Wistaston friends in fundraiser for Ukraine families

Wistaston / March 17, 2022
Wistaston friends fundraising for Ukraine

Four young friends from Wistaston have teamed up to raise funds for refugee families in war-torn Ukraine.

Reuben Knott, William Burton, Henry Carless (all aged 8), and Harry’s brother Jacob (11) have decided to raise some money.

They have set themselves a challenge of running a sponsored half marathon in a week.

And in less than a week they have raised more than £1,200!

Reuben’s mum Sian said: “My son come home asking to take money out of his bank.

“So we talked about how fundraising could make more money and they have come up with the challenge to run half a marathon in a week.

“They set up a just giving page a couple of days ago and have already reached £1200.

“They would absolutely love you to share their story and help them to raise even more! We’re so proud of them.”

The boys are starting their run on Saturday March 26 and will complete 3km on Saturday and Sunday then 2km each day Monday to Friday.

They are then finishing by completing the last 5km at the Queen’s Park park run on April 2.

Louise Carless, mum to Harry and Jacob, said: “We are so proud that they want to help!”

If you can help, visit their just giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4boys1week

Help Ukraine poster

Help Ukraine poster

