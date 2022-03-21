4 hours ago
Man jailed for stealing GPS navigation systems at Cheshire farm
4 hours ago
Cheshire Police launch new live location tracker to safeguard women
1 day ago
Car fire near Nantwich petrol station forces road closure
3 days ago
Nantwich group launch appeal to help Ukraine families and soldiers
3 days ago
Residents urged to join “Not Parkrun” on Barony Park in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Stapeley nursery raises £650 for Ukrainians on Red Nose Day

in Charity news / Human Interest / News March 21, 2022
Rosie's daughters Martha and Heidi on Red Nose Day - Red Wellies

Big-hearted children and parents at a Stapeley nursery have helped raise £650 for a Red Nose Day fundraiser in aid of Ukraine’s refugee families.

Red Wellies, on London Road, held three days of cake sales and a fun day for Comic Relief.

And they soon smashed their target of raising £150!

Mum-of-two Rosie Muir, who’s two daughters Martha and Heide (pictured) attend Red Wellies, helped organise the fund-raising.

She said: “In the wake of the heartbreaking events in Ukraine, I discovered that Comic Relief were
supporting the Ukraine Appeal this year and decided to get involved.

“I teamed up with Red Wellies to organise three days of cake sales (March 16-18) leading up to a Red Nose Day fun day on Friday.

“Staff and children were invited to come in dressed either in Red for Comic Relief, or Yellow and Blue in support of Ukraine.

“My daughters love baking so had lots of fun with family members baking Red Nose Day themed cakes to sell.

“The Nursery children also had a great time making crispy cakes together with staff, and lots of parents sent in cakes too!

“Co-op (Stapeley) also heard about our fundraising and generously donated cakes to sell too which was brilliant!”

Rosie Muir with Red Nose Day fundraising total

Rosie with Red Nose Day fundraising total!

Rosie, 32, who works as a primary school teacher, set up a JustGiving page on social media on Monday (March 14).

“We set the target as £150, and by the next morning thanks to generous donations of friends and family, we’d already smashed it!

“By the end of the week, including all the cash donations, we’ve reached £630!

“I’m so happy that we could do something to make a difference in the midst of such a difficult time.”

You can see help raise more by donating to Rosie’s justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosie-muir

cakes for Red Nose Day at Red Wellies

Red Nose Day at Red Wellies Nursery

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings