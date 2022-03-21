Stapeley nursery raises £650 for Ukrainians on Red Nose Day

Big-hearted children and parents at a Stapeley nursery have helped raise £650 for a Red Nose Day fundraiser in aid of Ukraine’s refugee families.

Red Wellies, on London Road, held three days of cake sales and a fun day for Comic Relief.

And they soon smashed their target of raising £150!

Mum-of-two Rosie Muir, who’s two daughters Martha and Heide (pictured) attend Red Wellies, helped organise the fund-raising.

She said: “In the wake of the heartbreaking events in Ukraine, I discovered that Comic Relief were

supporting the Ukraine Appeal this year and decided to get involved.

“I teamed up with Red Wellies to organise three days of cake sales (March 16-18) leading up to a Red Nose Day fun day on Friday.

“Staff and children were invited to come in dressed either in Red for Comic Relief, or Yellow and Blue in support of Ukraine.

“My daughters love baking so had lots of fun with family members baking Red Nose Day themed cakes to sell.

“The Nursery children also had a great time making crispy cakes together with staff, and lots of parents sent in cakes too!

“Co-op (Stapeley) also heard about our fundraising and generously donated cakes to sell too which was brilliant!”

Rosie, 32, who works as a primary school teacher, set up a JustGiving page on social media on Monday (March 14).

“We set the target as £150, and by the next morning thanks to generous donations of friends and family, we’d already smashed it!

“By the end of the week, including all the cash donations, we’ve reached £630!

“I’m so happy that we could do something to make a difference in the midst of such a difficult time.”

You can see help raise more by donating to Rosie’s justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosie-muir