4 hours ago
Sharp rise in Cheshire East Covid cases prompts warning
1 day ago
Fire crews battle blaze in ground floor Nantwich flat
1 day ago
“Quality assurance officers” to inspect Cheshire East road repairs
2 days ago
Cheshire Police Crime Commissioner defends 33% pay rise for deputy
3 days ago
Lorry driver critical after HGVs collide on A534 at Faddiley
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Thousands of free Easter activity places for children on free school meals

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 24, 2022
Easter activities - stock picture from CEC

Thousands of free places for Easter activities in Cheshire East have been available for parents and carers of children eligible for income-related free school meals.

Activities include sports, arts and crafts, baking, games and trips out.

Cheshire East Council has teamed up with schools, childcare providers and community and voluntary organisations to offer the free activities over the Easter school holidays.

These include sessions for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities and include a nutritious meal each day.

The free places are funded by the Department for Education, as part of the government’s Holiday Activity Fund programme.

This was run successfully across Cheshire East during 2021 Easter, summer and winter holidays.

Parents and carers not eligible for free places are asked to contact activity organisers directly as some offer fee-paying sessions.

The programme sits alongside the government’s household support fund, which aims to help families across England with the cost of food, energy, water bills and other essentials.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “These vital funds aim to help those children and families most in need, as we head into the Easter holidays.

“We recognise that school holidays can be particular pressure points for some families because of increased costs, such as food and childcare and reduced income.

“We know the Covid pandemic has disproportionately affected our most vulnerable families and this money will go some way to ease the financial pressure over the school holidays.

“Above all, we know that the children and young people love the activities, enjoy making new friends and eating a healthy meal.”

For more information about the programme, visit Cheshire East Council website here

To view the activities on offer, visit the council’s family information service at: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/FIS and click on the ‘things to do’ button.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings