Thousands of free Easter activity places for children on free school meals

Thousands of free places for Easter activities in Cheshire East have been available for parents and carers of children eligible for income-related free school meals.

Activities include sports, arts and crafts, baking, games and trips out.

Cheshire East Council has teamed up with schools, childcare providers and community and voluntary organisations to offer the free activities over the Easter school holidays.

These include sessions for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities and include a nutritious meal each day.

The free places are funded by the Department for Education, as part of the government’s Holiday Activity Fund programme.

This was run successfully across Cheshire East during 2021 Easter, summer and winter holidays.

Parents and carers not eligible for free places are asked to contact activity organisers directly as some offer fee-paying sessions.

The programme sits alongside the government’s household support fund, which aims to help families across England with the cost of food, energy, water bills and other essentials.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “These vital funds aim to help those children and families most in need, as we head into the Easter holidays.

“We recognise that school holidays can be particular pressure points for some families because of increased costs, such as food and childcare and reduced income.

“We know the Covid pandemic has disproportionately affected our most vulnerable families and this money will go some way to ease the financial pressure over the school holidays.

“Above all, we know that the children and young people love the activities, enjoy making new friends and eating a healthy meal.”

For more information about the programme, visit Cheshire East Council website here

To view the activities on offer, visit the council’s family information service at: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/FIS and click on the ‘things to do’ button.