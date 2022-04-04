1 day ago
Beeston Castle and Park to stage family Easter adventure

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews April 4, 2022
Easter hunt at Beeston Castle and Woodland Park

Beeston Castle and Woodland Park is to stage a family Easter adventure event during school holidays.

Its Easter Adventure Quest runs from April 2 to 24 and offers an outdoor explorer quest at Beeston Castle.

Families can explore the secrets of the historic site and learn about its fascinating past.

And the day is also filled with traditional Easter fun and games and a chocolate reward at the end.

The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays.

Charlotte Haswell-West, Assistant Event Manager at English Heritage, said: “Spring is finally here, and what better way to bring in the change of seasons than with some Easter fun with the family at a historic site.

“At Beeston Castle guests can discover the site’s secrets all while on a challenge to win a chocolate reward.

“At English Heritage we love to bring history to life, and this Easter we’re asking our guests to join in – by trying out traditional and historical Easter games!”

Easter Adventure Quest runs from Saturday April 2 to Sunday April 24 at Beeston Castle and Woodland Walk between 10am and 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk

The Easter Adventure Quest costs £1.50 per child (for members and non-members) in addition to the normal admission prices shown.

