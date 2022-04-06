11 hours ago
Crewe vaccination site closes after more than 100,000 Covid jabs
2 days ago
CEC to make 130,000 council tax energy rebate payments
4 days ago
George & Dragon retain 100% record in Crewe Regional Sunday league
4 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Scarborough for five home wins in a row
5 days ago
Nantwich makes top 100 best British shopping locations
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich driver Witt’s first Imola race ends in dramatic style

in Motorsport / Sport April 6, 2022
Driver Witt at Imola

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt’s first visit to Imola in Italy ended in spectacular and dramatic fashion.

In race one of the Fanatec GT World Challenge, heavy contact to the rear of Witt’s Lamborghini Huracan GT3 forced an immediate retirement.

The Nantwich racer hoped for an improvement in fortunes in the three-hour race after difficulties in practice.

But running in 16th position in the Silver Cup at the midway point of the race, Witt’s involvement came to an abrupt end when the back of his No.27 Lamborghini was slammed into by the No.107 Bentley – causing significant, race-ending damage.

“It’s so, so frustrating to have something like that happen at any time, but especially when you’re behind the Safety Car – I’ve no idea what the guy was thinking to be honest!” said Witt.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened, you just shouldn’t be having things like this at the level we’re driving in GTWCE.

“It was a big old hit, a huge impact.

“I obviously wasn’t braced for an impact as you would be if you’d gone wide off track and knew you were heading for the barriers.

“The car sustained a lot of damage, which obviously isn’t great in the first race of the season.

“We’ve got to put it behind us though and focus on the next round at Paul Ricard.

“It wasn’t the most straightforward start to the season for us, with a few issues in practice and qualifying, but we’d hoped to make progress in the race and at least get a good finish under our belt really.

“We’re aiming for a lot better in France next time out, at least there’s a good break now before round two so we can all come back fresh with the car back to 100%.”

Circuit Paul Ricard in France will host round two of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup season, the six-hour Paul Ricard 1,000km, over the weekend June 4-5.

(Images courtesy SRO/Twenty-One Creation/Dirk Bogaerts Photography)

Driver Jordan Witt racing at Imola in Italy
Driver Jordan Witt racing at Imola in Italy
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings