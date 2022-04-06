Nantwich driver Witt’s first Imola race ends in dramatic style

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt’s first visit to Imola in Italy ended in spectacular and dramatic fashion.

In race one of the Fanatec GT World Challenge, heavy contact to the rear of Witt’s Lamborghini Huracan GT3 forced an immediate retirement.

The Nantwich racer hoped for an improvement in fortunes in the three-hour race after difficulties in practice.

But running in 16th position in the Silver Cup at the midway point of the race, Witt’s involvement came to an abrupt end when the back of his No.27 Lamborghini was slammed into by the No.107 Bentley – causing significant, race-ending damage.

“It’s so, so frustrating to have something like that happen at any time, but especially when you’re behind the Safety Car – I’ve no idea what the guy was thinking to be honest!” said Witt.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened, you just shouldn’t be having things like this at the level we’re driving in GTWCE.

“It was a big old hit, a huge impact.

“I obviously wasn’t braced for an impact as you would be if you’d gone wide off track and knew you were heading for the barriers.

“The car sustained a lot of damage, which obviously isn’t great in the first race of the season.

“We’ve got to put it behind us though and focus on the next round at Paul Ricard.

“It wasn’t the most straightforward start to the season for us, with a few issues in practice and qualifying, but we’d hoped to make progress in the race and at least get a good finish under our belt really.

“We’re aiming for a lot better in France next time out, at least there’s a good break now before round two so we can all come back fresh with the car back to 100%.”

Circuit Paul Ricard in France will host round two of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup season, the six-hour Paul Ricard 1,000km, over the weekend June 4-5.

(Images courtesy SRO/Twenty-One Creation/Dirk Bogaerts Photography)