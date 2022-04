Shop owners in Nantwich are appealing for witnesses after their frontage was smashed in by vandals.

The damage was done to the Gas Flame Centre store on Pillory Street, in Nantwich.

Owners of the family-run business say the damage was caused at around 2am today (Saturday April 9)

If anyone can assist, they should contact Cheshire Police with any information, quoting police incident number IML1241469.

(Image courtesy of Facebook)