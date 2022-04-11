13 hours ago
CEC rakes in £1.5 million in parking fines in 2021

in Environment / Human Interest / News April 11, 2022
parking fines - cross-party CEC car park charges - parking charges recommenced on 15th June (3) (1)

Cheshire East Council raked in more than £1.5 million in parking fines in 2021, writes Belinda Ryan.

And one driver received a whopping 58 tickets totalling £3,320!

Figures released following Freedom of Information requests reveal 25,358 fines were issued in the borough during that 12-month period.

That amounted to £1,517,460.

Fifty eight of those penalty charge notices (PCN) were issued to one car, mostly while it was in the Whalley Hayes car park in Macclesfield.

The council refused to disclose details about the vehicle, saying: “This information, combined with the area [which car park], would give too much information to identify and approach the driver.”

The council did disclose that 21 of the tickets were issued at the £70 higher rate and 37 at the £50 lower rate.

It also revealed that, as of March 14 this year, none have yet been paid.

Meanwhile, a separate freedom of information request showed the street which proved to be the biggest cash cow in terms of parking fines for Cheshire East during the 2020/21 financial year, was Brereton Heath Lane.

Drivers parking on the road near the popular Brereton Heath Local Nature Reserve picked up 655 PCNs, totalling £24,319 in fines.

And when it comes to parking fines across the borough as a whole so far in 2022, latest available figures show in the first three months of this year that 6,591 penalty charge notices have been issued across Cheshire East.

This will boost the council’s coffers by an additional £394,670.

