Nantwich-based disability firm founder Steven Mifsud receives MBE

The founder and CEO of a Nantwich-based disability firm said he was “humbled and honoured” to finally receive his MBE medal at an investiture at Windsor Castle.

Steven Mifsud, owner of Direct Access Consultancy, received his honour accompanied by his wife Judith for his services to International Trade and Investment.

Steven was awarded his MBE last year in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021.

The award, appointed by Her Majesty the Queen in the 2021 birthday’s honours, was received by Steven from His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle.

The honour was also in recognition of Steven’s effort to create an inclusive world for all.

A key element of Steven and Direct Access’ export success was winning a contract to provide site planning to the World’s Fair Expo2020 in Dubai – the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Direct Access provided planning guidance as the Universal Design Consultants for the 1,080-acre site, ensuring best practice accessibility standards.

Steven took on the role as Director of Accessibility for Expo2020.

In the last 12 months, Direct Access has set up an office in the US and provided access consultancy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, France, Australia as well as the UAE (United Arab States).

Steven has been twice in the Shaw Trust UK’s top 100 most influential disabled people list, having contributed to promotional content for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

He was also his hometown Nantwich’s Salt of the Earth award recipient in 2019 for services to the community.

Steven and Direct Access were the UK Department of International Trade North West Export Champions for both 2020 and 2021.

Steven said: “Thank you to my amazing team at Direct Access Group, my right-hand man Steve Dering, and the incredible people at Department for International Trade North West.

“Special mention to our trade advisor who has been our inspiration from day one, Veronica Dawson.

“It was truly surreal to have the Duke of Cambridge directly opposite me and to explain that accessibility knows no boundaries, indeed accessibility is and should be universal.

“I also explained that I believe that British expertise is among the very best in the world, and this should be exported.

“It is also so great to put Nantwich on the global map.

“It is a great honour to fly the flag for what I believe to be one of the best towns in the UK.”