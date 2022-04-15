Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival 2022 – opening night

The 24th Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival is underway after an opening night as thousands are expected to flock into the town over Easter, writes Jonathan White.

Organisers are expecting its five-day Easter Bank Holiday event to be a big hit after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will see more than 140 acts take to the stage, including Big Country who performed on the opening night last night (April 14), FM and Tony Christie.

The shows will take place at Nantwich Civic Hall and pubs, restaurants, and open-air venues across Nantwich.

Entry to venues around the town are payable via a wristband, with separate ticket sales for the headline shows.

The festival was founded in 1996 by Phillip Martin, who died in 2017.

His daughter and son in law, Abbigail and Alex Ellwood, now run the event.

Electronica tribute band ‘Electro 80s’ performed on the opening night last night (April 14) at The Studio – in a fund-raising entry by donation concert.

Their concert took place in front of a capacity audience.

Electro 80s performed a two-hour set recreating songs by artists including Depeche Mode, A Flock Of Seagulls, Gary Numan, Howard Jones, Kraftwerk, OMD, Tears for Fears, and Visage.

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at The Studio, said: “It was great to have Electro 80s back this year.

“It was good to have so many people reliving their youth to the unmistakable electronic sounds of the ‘80s.

“We hope that visitors enjoy the numerous bands we have on offer over the weekend.”

The White Horse on Pillory Street will feature live performers and DJs over the Easter weekend, with free entry to all events.

The Railway Hotel on Pillory Street will provide their own ‘Keep Music Live Festival’ of live entertainment over the Easter weekend, with free entry to all events.