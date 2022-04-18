17 hours ago
New website launched backing Crewe Great British Railways bid

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics April 18, 2022
website - Crewe Railways Bid - Heart of Rail

A new website and series of videos have been published to back a campaign for Crewe to be the home of Great British Railways.

The dedicated website – www.gbrcrewe.co.uk – aims to show all Crewe has to offer and give the public the chance to pledge their support and get behind the campaign.

And a series of videos featuring local figures backing Crewe’s bid are launching to highlight some of the many strengths of the bid.

Among those featured are the leader and deputy leader of Cheshire East Council, councillors Sam Corcoran and Craig Browne; music producer Pete Waterman; and Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan.

Cllr Sam Corcoran said: “We want as many people as possible to get behind our bid and show rail really is at the heart of Crewe.

“So many people in the town – and further afield – are passionate about our rail heritage and now there is a chance to show it.

“Crewe is perfect for Great British Railways – with the expertise it needs right here in the town and strong connectivity to the rest of the country – but we need people to show that the bid has their backing.”

Cllr Craig Browne added: “We hope these videos outline some of the many reasons why Crewe is the best destination for GBR HQ, not least of which are its unrivalled connectivity, unparalleled railway heritage and enviable rail skills base.

“So, please head to the website and pledge your support or simply use the hashtag #HeartOfRail on social media to show why Crewe has your backing.”

To watch the videos, visit: www.gbrcrewe.co.uk or look out for them on the Cheshire East Council social media channels.

The public will have the chance to have their say officially on where they think the headquarters should be based later this year once a shortlist has been announced by the government in May.

