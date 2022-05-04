8 hours ago
Reaseheath Family Festival May 15

in Listings May 4, 2022

The Reaseheath Family Festival is back celebrating 100 years of Reaseheath! Enjoy a fantastic day out at our annual Family Festival which has been held at the college for almost 40 years! All of the campus will be open and you’ll find an exciting range of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

Adults (aged 16 & over) – £6

Children (aged 3 & over)/Concessions – £5

Family (2 adults, 3 children) – £20

Concessions – £5

Under 3 – free

Main Stage Acts:
Celtica
SDA
Bored Adventure
Reckless Serenade
Gary’s sausage making
Sam’s cake decorating
Jujitsu demonstrations

Confirmed Entertainment:
Iconic WW2 Aircraft
BMX Show
Newfields Riding School
Sheridan the Sheepdog
Scouts climbing wall
British Divers Marine Life Rescue

