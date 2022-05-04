Reaseheath Family Festival May 15

The Reaseheath Family Festival is back celebrating 100 years of Reaseheath! Enjoy a fantastic day out at our annual Family Festival which has been held at the college for almost 40 years! All of the campus will be open and you’ll find an exciting range of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

Adults (aged 16 & over) – £6

Children (aged 3 & over)/Concessions – £5

Family (2 adults, 3 children) – £20

Concessions – £5

Under 3 – free

Main Stage Acts:

Celtica

SDA

Bored Adventure

Reckless Serenade

Gary’s sausage making

Sam’s cake decorating

Jujitsu demonstrations

Confirmed Entertainment:

Iconic WW2 Aircraft

BMX Show

Newfields Riding School

Sheridan the Sheepdog

Scouts climbing wall

British Divers Marine Life Rescue