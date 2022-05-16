Everybody launches Cheshire East sports and health awards

Everybody Health and Leisure have launched this year’s Sports Awards.

Nominations are now open ahead of the awards presentation night set for October 7 at Crewe Hall.

The Everybody Awards aim to recognise achievements of local heroes in sport, health and wellbeing, play and active recreation.

This year’s categories include:

• Sports Personality of the Year

• Health and Wellbeing Award

• Club of the Year

• Coach of the Year

• Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year

• Volunteer of the Year

• Young Sports Achiever of the Year

There will also be Everybody Customer Hero, Lifetime Achievement Award and the Chairman’s Award.

Former GB Paralympic athlete Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will once again host the Awards for 2022.

Tanni won 16 Paralympic medals, 11 of which are gold, and 12 world championship medals.

She said: “I’m so pleased to be returning to the Everybody Awards this October.

“I was truly inspired by the heroes and commitment to sporting achievement at the 2021 awards and I can’t wait to meet this year’s finalists.

“The last couple of years we’ve seen incredible community spirit and innovation in times of uncertainty, and this year’s awards will be another opportunity to celebrate and take a look back at the successes during the last year.”

Everybody CEO Thomas Barton added: “We cannot wait to welcome Tanni back after she hosted our, 2019 and 2021 Awards.

“The evening is a great way to celebrate the achievements of our fantastic local community and recognise the hard work that they do every single year.

“This year promises to be extra special and we are looking forward to reading everyone’s inspiring nominations!”

Previous winners include obstacle course athlete Matthew Rigby for Sports Personality of the Year, snowboard athlete Mia Brookes for Young Sports Achiever, and the fantastic Jim Painter for Customer Hero.

For information visit www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-awards-2022/ or follow @EverybodyHealthLeisure on Facebook.

Nominations are now open and close on Monday August 15.