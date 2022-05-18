More than 150 vehicles join annual Weaver Wander parade

More than 150 cars took part in the 12th annual classic & sports car rally Weaver Wander, organised by The Rotary Club of Crewe & Nantwich Weaver.

And up to £4,000 was raised on the day in aid of local charities including CHANCE, Riding for the Disabled Association, Trussell Trust, YMCA Crewe and more.

Vehicles assembled on the Hankelow village green by the newly refurbished White Lion pub at the start.

They were set off in the sunshine by Rotary Club President Geoff Watts, embarking on three separate routes through the countryside in Cheshire, Staffordshire Moorlands, Shropshire and Wales.

Spectators were able to view a fine display of cars including Healey, Ferrari, Austin, Ford, Jaguar, Lotus, MG, Porsche, Morgan, Triumph, Honda, Mazda, Mini, Audi, Lancia, Mercedes, an AC Cobra, Alvis, RollsRoyce, and Bentley.

The participants in the Weaver Wander were competing for three trophies: The Fred Bowers trophy for ‘Best Car,’ won by Mike & Karol Bailey with their Ford Model ‘A;’ The Melvyn Reynolds trophy for ‘Best Spirit of the Event’ won by Elaine & Ray Webster in their Triumph Spitfire; and President’s trophy for ‘Best Club Presentation,’ awarded to the ‘Devamog’ Morgan sports car club with their impressive display of cars.

Event Organiser Ian Thompson said: “The newly refurbished White Lion in Hankelow coupled with the idyllic village green was ideal for the start of this year’s event.

“Hankelow Hall again proved to be a very popular destination for the ‘Wander’ and no doubt the fine weather allowed everybody to really enjoy a great day out in their classic cars.”

The event was supported by CHANCE ‘Changing Lives,’ the Cheshire Stretch Tents company and Kirk and Beverley Shenton, owners of Hankelow Hall.

The Weaver Wander is one of the Rotary Club’s main fund-raising events and is regularly backed several local companies.