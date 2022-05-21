Cheshire Police Commissioner makes “Safer Streets” round 4 bid

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer says he has submitted more bids to the Government’s Safer Streets Fund.

The bids are aimed at securing more funding for tackling crime and supporting victims in the county.

Previous Safer Streets bids and netted £1.1 million – the joint-highest award in the country.

A survey on safety in public spaces was carried out asking people, particularly women and girls, to identify where they felt unsafe in the county.

Latest crime statistics provided by Cheshire Constabulary were also taken into account.

Mr Dwyer said: “It’s my job as Commissioner to look for every funding avenue to prevent and tackle crime and support victims.

“I’m delighted that we’ve had success in this area, with over £5 million in extra funding secured through bids during my first year in office, and I want to continue that success through Safer Streets 4.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who responded to my survey and to the Community Safety Partnerships for their input.

“It’s vital that we’re able to target any additional funding where it will be most effective and your feedback will ensure this can happen.”

Last year’s successful bid has funded the Safer Streets programmes seen recently in Warrington Town Centre and at the University of Chester.

The town centre saw new CCTV and street lighting installed, as well as an educational package rolled out across schools to teach students about challenging unacceptable behaviours.

At the university, a new Independent Sexual Violence Advisor scheme was started to give people on campus confidence in reporting incidents of sexual assault.

An app was also developed to show students where ‘safe spaces’ with practical support such as phone chargers and emergency contacts were located.

Mr Dwyer added: “We know from experience that Safer Streets funding can make a real difference in Cheshire.

“That’s why my office has maximized our use of this funding so far and why we’re aiming to do so again.

“I am hopeful of another successful bid that will enable us to work with partners across the county to make our streets safer for everyone.”

The fourth round of Safer Streets funding is worth £75 million and is open to Police and Crime Commissioners across the country to bid for a share for their force area.