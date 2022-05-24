Four South Cheshire rotary clubs team up to help Ukrainian families

Four Rotary Clubs in South Cheshire have teamed up to secure two grants to support Ukrainian families being accommodated by Crewe and Nantwich residents.

A Rotary Grant of £2,000 has been used to cover the cost of 100 Welcome Packs for Ukrainian women and children.

Many have arrived in the UK with next to nothing.

The Welcome Packs contain toiletries, cosmetics, female hygiene and baby products.

They have been created in a collaboration between the Rotary Clubs and Supported Community Business – a Crewe-based training organisation for young adults with learning disabilities.

And a second Rotary Grant of £2,500 is proposed so that Motherwell, a local charity supporting women, can provide a practical befriending/mentoring service to Ukrainian women and help them integrate into the local community.

At the first meeting, Motherwell will provide a Wellbeing Bag and organise for a trained mentor to meet with 20y women once a week for up to 12 weeks.

President Elect Diane Yates, of the Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver, said: “The four clubs in the area have moved rapidly to take advantage of the Rotary grants available to support our Ukrainian friends particularly as it enables us tom respond to the urgent need for disaster relief and to empower women.”