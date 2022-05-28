Worleston village pub granted outdoor dining licence

A village pub near Nantwich has been granted a licence for an outdoor dining area despite objections from some nearby residents, writes Belinda Ryan.

The Royal Oak at Worleston has recently reopened after undergoing a full refurbishment.

The decision to grant the licence was published this week.

Members of Cheshire East’s Licensing Act Sub-Committee were told at a meeting earlier this month, the outdoor dining area had been added to cater for any customers’ concerns following the Covid pandemic.

Pub owner John Schofield told the meeting: “I always intended to keep it as a small place as it was.

“But because of Covid we needed more indoor space and we certainly needed more outdoor space, which I’ve gone on and developed over the last three years.”

Consequently, the pub applied to vary its licence to include a 60-seat brick-built dining room and a further outdoor open walled shelter for outdoor dining.

One objector told the meeting noise and smells could impact on neighbours and that when people bought their houses – built about seven years ago – they were told the area the pub now planned to use, was to have been private.

Concerns were also raised about the proximity of the outdoor area.

Committee chair David Edwardes told the meeting the licensing hours being applied for had been reduced.

Originally, the opening hours were 10am to midnight Monday to Thursday and 10am to 1am Friday to Sunday.

The pub would now be closing at 11pm Monday to Thursday, 12am Friday and Saturday and 10pm on Sunday.

The application was granted with a number of conditions.

These include notices posted around the premises asking customers to be considerate regarding noise levels; that the children’s play area is not used after 9pm and that the open walled shelter, terrace and garden at the rear of the premises is not used by the public after 9pm.

