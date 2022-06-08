Beam Street in Nantwich to close for 18 weeks for works

Beam Street in Nantwich will be closed for 18 weeks to allow for footway improvement works.
Cheshire East is to carry out pedestrian and road safety enhancements and include an upgrade of the zebra crossing, new kerbing and central island improvements.
It means from June 27, Beam Street will be closed at all times for 18 weeks.
The improvement works will take place in three phases:
Phase 1: Manor Road to junction adjacent to Pepper Street
Phase 2: Manor Road to outside Hays Travel
Phase 3: Outside Hays Travel to the crossroad traffic lights
During the footway improvement scheme, the taxi rank outside B&M will be relocated to High Street, during phases one and two.
All businesses in the area will remain open for the duration of the works.
Emergency access will be maintained and diversions should be followed.
Local residents and businesses have been informed of access points to their properties.
Following the improvement scheme, works will start in October to resurface and re-line Beam Street, Nantwich.
Keep up to date with the latest developments via the @CECHighways twitter account or online at: cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways
Any queries can also be directed to Cheshire East Council’s customer contact centre, on 0300 123 5020.
This is long overdue, the condition of the pavements and roads anywhere around Nantwich is appalling, these must be the worst roads in Cheshire, they’re bad enough around Crewe, so lets hope that this job is done properly, not the usual patch up and cheap infill job that seems to be the norm these days?
Now that takes brains and common sense. Whats the betting?
Station Road, Wrenbury is almost impassable and downright dangerous and nothing gets done due to lack of funds, yet Nantwich gets a facelift.
Jeanne Dow – the properties are all privately owned so their condition has absolutely nothing to do with Cheshire East.
Well done, it is a job that has been required for several years to improve the condition of the footpath paving which is a hazard to elderly or disabled pedestrians and electric chairs.
And Station Rd Wrenbury remains a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians with botched pothole haphazard infills making the road even bumpier that before .
Sort it out CEC!!!
Are they going to fix all the potholes around the fire station at the same time?
Wow – More than four months to do ‘footway improvement works’. No doubt they’ll be working at full speed, 24/7 to minimise disruption to the community. Let’s hope that they also tidy up the facades of those ugly buildings located in Swine Market and Beam Street up to Home Bargains.