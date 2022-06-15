New table tennis community hub for Nantwich moves step closer

A project to set up and launch a table tennis centre for all in Nantwich has moved a step closer after securing funding from Cheshire East Council.

A facility at Elim Church on Regents Park, off London Road, is being repurposed and will be named the Bob Hope Centre.

Crewe Central TTC, who are behind the project, have now secured £9,586 from the council after a crowdfunding campaign helped raise more than £20,000.

A spokesperson for Crewe Central TTC said: “Table Tennis is a wonderful way of staying active and meeting new friends.

“It’s easy on the joints, it burns calories, it’s a social sport and it keeps your brain sharp.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation, and our team of volunteers have been introducing youngsters and adults alike to the joys of the sport for 10 years.

“We lost our premises when Covid struck, but we were grateful to Elim Church for the use of a hall during the evening.

“As Covid restrictions lifted, we quickly but safely encouraged 100+ youngsters and adults to regain their confidence, physically and mentally, through playing table tennis.

“But we can do so much more with your help.”

The plans include transforming a 250 sqm café space into a vibrant multi-table community facility, offering table tennis coaching for all ages and capabilities.

There will be “After School Clubs” helping youngsters develop new skills and confidence.

Bat & Chat sessions during the day for the over 50s providing a perfect way to stay active and socialise over a cuppa.R

Family weekend sessions, for all generations.

Tailored sessions for those experiencing long term health issues, including dementia and Parkinson’s.

Sessions to help stroke & spinal injury survivors to gently become more active and regain confidence

An accessible space to encourage more people with disabilities to take up the sport

Open practice for all and regular competition.

Money raised and secured from Cheshire East Council means work can soon begin preparing the floor space.

They will fit specialist flooring approved by Sport England for Table Tennis, upgrade lighting, decorate walls in a table tennis and dementia appropriate colour, install black-out blinds, and promote the new venue with schools, youth groups, retirement communities and health organisations.

The Nantwich project was one of several crowdfunding campaigns put forward as part of the council’s Cheshire East Crowd – a programme run in partnership with civic crowdfunding website Spacehive.

It invites communities to come together and propose ideas to regenerate their local areas.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the environment and communities committee, said: “The Cheshire East Crowd continues to be a great way for people across the borough to drive innovative ways to improve their local communities.

“We’re delighted to pledge our support to such a wide range of ideas that will help to strengthen local places across Cheshire East, supporting our vision of an open, fairer and greener borough.

“It would be wonderful to see people and businesses from across the borough getting behind these projects, helping them to reach their crowdfunding targets.”

(Images courtesy of Spacehive, project coordinators)