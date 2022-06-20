6 hours ago
Sweet success for siblings raising money for St Luke’s Hospice
8 hours ago
Everybody Health to run post Covid NHS recovery programme
1 day ago
Family of man killed on A500 near Crewe pay tribute
3 days ago
Family and friends of Elle Morris to walk Sandstone Trail in her memory
5 days ago
New table tennis community hub for Nantwich moves step closer
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Everybody Health to run post Covid NHS recovery programme

in Health / Human Interest / News June 20, 2022
post Covid - Amy Ward, Jane Wilmer, Donna Williamson and Ellie Dick (1)

Everybody Health and Leisure has been awarded a contract from Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership to run a post COVID rehabilitation programme.

The Cheshire East organisation will deliver a six-week exercise and education programme as part of a post-COVID hub delivered by the NHS.

Donna Williamson, senior manager Health Innovation at Everybody, said: “The programme supports patients who have been diagnosed with Post COVID in their road to recovery.

“The aim is to support patients back to full function, prevent long-term disability and improve quality of life and is delivered by trained specialist exercise instructors in Long COVID.

“The exercise is tailored to each individual patient, so don’t worry if you don’t feel you can exercise.”

Once patients have completed the programme, they can continue attending Everybody rehabilitation exercise classes.

Jane Wilmer, pulmonary rehabilitation team lead, added: “The Post Covid Recovery Service in Mid Cheshire is delighted to be working in partnership with Everybody Health and Leisure.

“The exercise and education programme will be an integral part of the service we offer patients, to aid their recovery.”

The programme is held at Crewe Lifestyle Centre and Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

Patients need to attend twice a week to gain maximum benefit.

To access the service, patients need a referral from the Post COVID Hub.

(Pic: Amy Ward- Covid Recovery Physiotherapy Lead, Jane Wilmer Pulmonary Rehabilitation Team Lead, Donna Williamson Senior Manager, Health Innovation at Everybody Health and Leisure and Ellie Dick, Health Referral Lead, Health Innovation at Everybody Health and Leisure)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.