Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich wins “Clean Marina” award

Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich has been presented with a “Clean marina” award at the Crick Boat show by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

Many of the marina’s staff attended and Managing Director Robert Parton was presented with a certificate of compliance and Clean Marina flag.

Robert said: “The inspection was rigorous, so we had to amend a few activities and embed some company policies, making the exercise a useful project.

“We are, without a doubt, a better and more environmentally aware marina as a result.

“Aqueduct Marina has, for some time, had an ongoing focus on reducing its environmental impact.

“We are delighted to win the accreditation and to be the first inland marina.

“Having already installed electric car charging, introduced greener products in the Chandlery and now offering HVO diesel, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint even more.

“And we’re pleased to say our customers are fully engaged and supporting the effort.”

Jon White, of the TYHA, praised the team at Aqueduct for the amount of work they put in to gain the award.

He added: “When we first visited, we provided a report with an action plan, and they went away, committed to the plan and have delivered outstanding results.

“After the initial assessment, the marina is given an action plan, which may require some investment on their part, communications to berth holders or the introduction of new ways of working.

“They then have to provide evidence that they have committed to and fulfilled the plan and achieve an 80% score in each of the different components that make up the award.”