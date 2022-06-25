Nantwich Town unveil pre-season schedule of matches

Nantwich Town have unveiled their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2022/23 Northern Premier League season.
The Dabbers start their campaign with an annual friendly against Alex Morris’ Crewe Alexandra at The Swansway Stadium on Saturday July 2.
The relationship between the two South Cheshire sides remains strong after Nantwich had both Joe Robbins and Connor O’Riordan on loan last season.
O’Riordan is now a familiar face in the Railwaymen’s starting XI, who will play in League Two this season after relegation from League One in April.
A week later on July 9 Nantwich welcome Stoke City to The Swansway Stadium.
Last season The Dabbers borrowed both Patrick Jarrett and Ibrahima Sy from The Potters.
And a third pre-season fixture is against National League North side Curzon Ashton on Tuesday July 12.
Those who bought or renewed their season ticket before June 15 have free entry to these fixtures.
The final home fixture is on Saturday July 16 against National League side, Wrexham AFC.
The Dragons committed to this friendly as part of the deal which saw Nantwich host an FA Cup fixture against Marine when the Racecourse Ground pitch was being relaid.
The Dabbers also borrowed forward Jake Bickerstaff last season from the Welsh outfit.
Three days later, a Nantwich Town development/Trailist XI will make the short trip to the Barton Stadium to face Winsford United. This fixture will kick off at 7.45pm.
On Saturday July 23, Nantwich travel to The Oval to face Cymru Premier Side, Caernarfon. This fixture kicks off at 2.30pm.
The next game is at The Deeside Stadium to play Connah’s Quay Nomads on Tuesday July 26.
Former Dabber Joe Malkin has just joined the Cymru Premier side, so there will be a familiar face against his old club.
Finally, The Dabbers end with trips to newly promoted Hanley Town on Friday July 29, before concluding the campaign with a trip to Harrison Park to face Leek Town on Saturday August 6.
The opening day of the Northern Premier League Premier Division side is on Saturday August 13. The fixtures are expected to be out in the middle of July.
Tickets for the four pre-season fixtures can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/39KReUJ
