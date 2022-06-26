Brine Leas School to host Summer Showcase event

Brine Leas in Nantwich will its Summer Showcase on July 14 to celebrate and display the talents of students across all curriculum areas.

Doors will open at 5.30pm with events starting at 6pm and we will close at 8pm.

Visitors will be able to watch pupils perform music, dance and drama, and see view examples of their work.

There will be food stands and a licenced bar, stalls from local businesses, children’s entertainment and more.

The event is not limited to parents/carers of Brine Leas pupils. People from the wider community are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.

Entry is free. To confirm attendance, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-showcase-tickets-358381317167

The school is also keen to welcome local businesses and organisations who would like to have a stall on the evening.

There is no charge to run a stall. If you are interested or want more information, email [email protected]