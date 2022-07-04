Barclays Bank to close Nantwich branch in September

Barclays Bank customers in Nantwich have been told their branch is to close in September.

It’s the latest blow for customers who want face-to-face banking, with just two left in the town.

Barclays say the closure of the Churchyardside branch is blamed on the drop in counter transactions.

It says 89% of Nantwich branch customers now use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone – an increase of 14% since 2016.

It also stated that in the past 12 months, 23% of the branch’s customers have been using nearby branches and that only 10 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.

Latest figures show that for personal banking, weekly transactions dropped from 552 in 2019-20 down to 197 in 2021-22.

Similar drops have been seen in business/corporate transactions at the branch.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has

been used so far.

“We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they’ve been making, and all the other ways they’ve been choosing to bank with us.

“We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community.”

It has left some customers angry, one said: “It’s another serious loss to town after the loss of at least three other banks in recent years.

“They say they will consult us all but the decision seems to be set.”

The nearest Barclays branches after the Nantwich closure will be on Market Street in Crewe and Liverpool Road in Kidsgrove.

Other banks including HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland have closed Nantwich branches in recent years, as has Britannia Building Society.

It means two banks remain open in the town – Natwest on High Street and TSB on Churchyardside.

Barclays has published an 8-page document detailing the Nantwich closure, here.

(Pic by Espresso Addict – creative commons licence)