Two new life-saving defibrillators installed in Nantwich

in Health / Human Interest / News July 5, 2022
defibrillators - barony park

Two new public-access defibrillators have been installed in Nantwich.

Nantwich Ambulance First Responders helped fit the Community Public Access Defibrillators (CPADs).

They are placed on the old toilet black at Barony Park and on the wall outside the McColl’s convenience store on Meaanee Drive, Nantwich.

The defibs were made possible thanks to the fundraising by members of Nantwich Club and a grant from Nantwich Town Council.

Ambulance First Responders said: “We have been involved in getting these two sites covered by 24 hour accessible defibrillators for people to use in the event of someone suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

“If the defibrillator is required by you, you will be given the code to access the cabinet when you dial 999.

“Help by us and/or other ambulance service colleagues will also be on the way.

“But this will give a person a chance of survival having a defibrillator attached and CPR being performed within minutes.

“Thank you Nantwich Club, Nantwich Town Council and McColl’s.”

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Ambulance First Responders)

defibrillator on Meeanee Drive

