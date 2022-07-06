Wistaston walkers take part in challenge for cancer charity

Wistaston woman Anne Garner joined friends to complete the “Pink Ribbon Walk” in Derbyshire to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Now, writes Jonathan White.

Ann, a learning mentor at Cheshire College – South & West, participated in the event at Chatsworth House a year after the original event was postponed due to the pandemic.

Anne completed the walk with Sarah Molden, Lynn Thomas and Janet Brown – known collectively as “Anne’s Pink Ladies”.

Their ten-mile walk was part of the Pink Ribbon Challenge to raise money for Breast Cancer Now

The walk involved passing through the Peak District National Park.

And Anne and her friends far exceeded their original target and raised more than £1,400.

Breast Cancer Now is a charity steered by world-class research and powered by life-changing care, formed by the merger of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

Anne said: “So many charities have been impacted by this dreadful curse called COVID-19.

“They desperately need support to continue with the valuable work they do for people and families affected by cancer – even the smallest donation can make a huge difference.

“I had breast cancer in 2016 and thought doing this walk would be a nice thing to do to help other people and their families affected by this awful disease.”

Anne’s Pink Ladies are still accepting donations for their fundraising walk.

To donate, visit their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annespinkladies