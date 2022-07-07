Police probe two spiking incidents on women in Nantwich

Police are investigating two spiking incidents on women in Nantwich.

The separate incidents happened at the weekend and left one victim in hospital.

While a second victim was found collapsed on Beam Heath Way in the middle of the night.

The victims were aged 19 and 24 and it’s believed they had been drinking in Nantwich on Saturday night when the spiking occurred.

A police spokesperson said: “The first incident was reported to us at 3.40am after a 19-year-old woman presented at hospital after feeling unwell following a night out in the town.

“Another report was made at around 2.18pm that day from a third party that a 24-year-old woman had been found asleep outside a shop in Beam Heath Way.

“The woman was found at around 8am and is reported to have been missing a number of items.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the women had been assaulted in anyway. Further forensic testing is underway along with CCTV enquiries.”

Inspector Andy Smith, leading the investigation, said: “I know that these incidents have understandably caused alarm in the local community but I would like to reassure you that incidents such as these are rare.

“There will be officers patrolling the local area around key night time hot spots and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to please speak to an officer.

“There are a number of enquiries underway in relation to the incidents and I want to make it clear that we take all reports such as this seriously.”