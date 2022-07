Nantwich Garden Guild is running a Day visit to Felley Priory Garden in Nottinghamshire and Truckle House near Uttoxeter on Thursday July 14.

It will depart from Nantwich Football Club at 8.45am and returning 5.30 – 6pm.

Cost of the coach and entrance to Truckle House is £23.

Entrance to Felley Priory Gardens is either £6 (or £5 for Seniors) cash, collected on the coach.

Anyone interested can contact Mrs Janet Platt on 01270 665845.

(Felley Priory Garden pic by Garth Newton)