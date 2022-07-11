Nantwich model-maker builds WW1 Model T “Crewe Tractor”

A talented pensioner from Nantwich has researched and hand-built his own scale-model of a “Crewe Tractor”.

Gerald Newbrook, aged 76 from Blakelow, spent many hours putting together his creation.

The “Crewe Tractor” was made in Crewe Locomotive works in 1916 and 1917 for use on the temporary narrow gauge railways in France during the Great War.

The 600mm gauge tracks were laid by the Royal Engineers and sections were lifted into place by manpower.

The Crewe tractors were based on a Ford Model T car, which were imported into the UK in kit form (CKD) and assembled in the Ford factory at Trafford Park, Manchester (where the Trafford Centre now stands).

The basic ‘rolling chassis’ were transported to Crewe works where a ‘rail’ under frame had been designed and about 132 units were built.

Various modifications took place during the production run but the design was basically the same.

The Crewe tractors left Crewe on their ‘road’ wheels with all the parts for the under frame secured on to the wooden load deck, large items tied in place with rope and smaller items carried in sacks and a box.

Crewe tractors were able to pull two or three small trucks for delivering ammunition and other supplies to the troops in the trenches.

Gerald said: “I decided that as I live near to Crewe and have a model engineers workshop at my home I would attempt to build a model of suitable size to run on the 5″ gauge track at the Peacock Railway, home of the South Cheshire Model Engineers.

“The Crewe tractor made an excellent ‘lockdown’ project, although in November 2019 we were not aware of what was to come, but progress in my workshop was steady for about 18 months.

“My thanks to Paul Vidler and Andy Easterbrook who accompanied me to the National Railway Museum at York in November 2019 to photograph the original Crewe drawings for the parts that were made at Crewe.

“This made manufacture of the model relatively easy by taking the Imperial measurements on the drawings, converting them into inches (they were in feet and inches) and multiplying the inches by 7.42, which gave the scale dimension of everything in mms.

“Making the ‘car’ was not so easy as I only had photos for help, so there was quite a bit of guesswork! Thank you also to David Allman, who helped me with advice on the timber items on the project.

“I am very grateful to Peter Rigby for help in several areas of the project. He made the brass sprocket wheels and gear wheels as well as supplying the vehicle windscreen motor which drives the model.

“Then Paul Talbot suggested it should be radio controlled and so, working with Peter Rigby, they decided how this could be achieved, with complete success.

“As a final touch of realism Peter Rigby’s wife Sandra made three sets of uniform for the Action Men who ride on the model.

“This is another example of ‘team work’ ensuring a project is completed, something which I recommend!”

(Colour pics by Jonathan White)