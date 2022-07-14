Nantwich Show returns and celebrates 125th anniversary

The Nantwich Show celebrates its 125th anniversary when it returns on Wednesday July 27 at its new Reaseheath College.

This year it takes place behind Reaseheath Old Hall off Wettenhall Road and the theme is “Best of British”, celebrating 125 years of agriculture and land-based industries and communities.

And organisers Nantwich Agricultural Society have urged visitors to plan ahead for their journey to the show which starts at 8.30am.

There are new parking options including a “Park & Stroll” from the Barony taking pedestrians on a 15-minute walk through Reaseheath campus and safely out onto the Wettenhall Road.

And Burland Coaches will be running a shuttle bus from Nantwich bus station every 30 minutes from 8.30am-11.30am then 3pm-6pm back to Nantwich.

NAS Chairman Michael-John Parkin said: “We are capping entry to the event at 10,000 people so that we know we can handle the traffic management and parking.

“Therefore it would be incredibly helpful if guests booked their tickets in advance either online or at the Nantwich Civic Hall on weekdays 9.30-4pm.”

Until midnight on July 16, tickets are just £13 for adults and £6 for 5-15 year olds, cheaper than they have been for 10 years to encourage advance purchases.

From July 17, tickets will rise to £16 for adults and £7 for children.

On Show Day, tickets will be £18 and £8 with savings on Family tickets.

The show will feature a Local Food Hall with more than 40 exhibitors, 80% of which coming from less than 30 miles of Nantwich.

Reaseheath Learning & Careers Zone will showcase the college including a celebration of their 100th anniversary, sustainability and employer partnerships.

The Town & Country marquee is packed with 60 shopping stalls whilst the Community Garden is home to children’s entertainment, circus skills, face-painting and baby change.

The Countryside Pursuits welcomes a new addition to the event, the popular Sheep Show where spectators can enjoy a sheep-shearing demo and dancing sheep.

Also new for the Countryside Pursuits is have-a-go dog agility with Nantwich-based Dog Confidence and Dancing Shetland Ponies and racing pigs from Leopold Equestrian.

The HJ Lea Oakes Main Ring attractions include a sheep dog demo, East Cheshire Pony Club Musical Riders, a Mounted Fancy Dress competition for riders under 15 years old, Grand Parade at 2pm, Dabbers Rural Challenge and finishing off with a Young Farmers Tug of War contest.

The traditional competitions are back, most with a “Best of British” theme.

There is still time to enter Home Produce, Arts & Crafts, Floral Arts, Young Handlers, Dog Show, Shire Horses, Cattle Classes, Sheep Classes, and Mounted Fancy Dress (ponies).

Details for entering are on the Nantwich Show website.

Due to Avian Flu, the poultry section has been reduced to an egg competition and photography competition which welcomes entries from all types of poultry from bantams and guinea fowl to ducks, turkeys and geese.

In total, there will be 230 exhibitors, 10 ring attractions and more than 200 competition classes to enter.

The event is run by more than 130 volunteers with sponsorship from SugaRich, Mornflake, HJ Lea Oakes and Reaseheath College, along with a grant from Nantwich Town Council.

Volunteers are welcome to join the team, especially for duties such as marshalling pedestrian routes, car parks and ticket kiosks.

A volunteer briefing takes place on Saturday July 23.

To register as a volunteer, email [email protected]

Super-Early Bird tickets are available online until July 16 £13 for Adults, £6 for 5-15 year olds, £35 Family (2+3).

To buy tickets visit www.nantwichshow.org/ticket-sales/