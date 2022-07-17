Dear Editor,

Cheshire East have sent out letters to many Crewe residents asking them to REMOVE the large stones off the grass verges, in front of their homes, within a month, or they will be sent the bill to remove them.

This is an outrage.

The stones are only placed there to stop vehicles cutting up the verges.

Many of the residents concerned cut the grass themselves, so they are saving local council taxpayers a lot of money.

‘Putting Crewe First’ is calling on Cheshire East to immediately drop their crazy plan to charge residents if they don’t remove the large stones from the grass verges outside their home.

Far too many of the grass verges in Crewe are deeply rutted eyesores, that residents have to look at, and live with, 24/7, in their street.

You don’t get totally destroyed grass verges in places like Alderley Edge, Knutsford or Wilmslow in Cheshire East, because the residents there would not put up with that type of destruction of their neighbourhood for five minutes.

So why is it allowed in Crewe?

Why are Crewe residents always treated as second class citizens in Cheshire East?

Why is the Labour-run Cheshire East so uncaring about Crewe residents, especially when you consider that ALL the councillors in Crewe, the TEN borough councillors and 20 town councillors, are ALL Labour?

‘Putting Crewe First’ would ENCOURAGE residents to protect their grass verges with large stones.

Where residents don’t want to, or can’t do that, we would restore the grass verges and protect them.

Or if the residents concerned want the grass verge in front of their home replaced with hard standing for parking, we would respect their wishes.

This is the only sensible way to deal with the many deeply damaged grass verges in Crewe.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr. Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First

(Library image by Robin Stott creative commons licence)