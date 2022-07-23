2 days ago
Nantwich Police to stage free fishing and football events

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 23, 2022
fishing competition at Bay Malton Border Fisheries, pic by Google Maps

Nantwich Police are staging free fishing and football events during the summer break.

Local officers will be holding their annual fishing match on August 18, between 10am and 3pm.

It takes place at Bay Malton Border Fisheries, on Waybutt Lane in Crewe.

It is opened to anyone aged 10 to 16 and is free to enter.

There are prizes to be won, and fishing experience is needed. Limited equipment will be provided for those who require it.

For an application, email [email protected]

Two days earlier on Tuesday August 16, the police will stage a “football fun day” on Barony Park in Nantwich between 11am and 2pm.

It is open to anyone aged 12 – 16 years, and will take place on grass and astro turf. Light refreshments will be provided.

Please contact [email protected] for more information and an application form.

