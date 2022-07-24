Nantwich Show returns with more than 230 stands

This Wednesday sees the return of the Nantwich Show after a three-year break due to poor weather and the pandemic.

The show’s new Showground is now off Wettenhall Road, behind the Reaseheath College campus in Nantwich.

And the site is taking shape as visitors will experience more than 230 trade stands on the day.

On Saturday (July 23), more than 60 new volunteers were welcomed on to the Showground to be briefed about the layout and their roles.

Tickets are £16 for adults online until 23:59pm on Tuesday (July 26).

Ticket will also be available on the gate.

More details are available at https://nantwichshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/

Also, TWO lucky winners will each win a pair of tickets on Tuesday at 4pm.

To enter, you just need to “love” this story posted on our Facebook group and tagging a friend who you would like to take with you and why, then share the post.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)