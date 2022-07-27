Cheshire East plans to help towns host ‘car free’ days

Cheshire East is drawing up a plan to make it easier for towns like Nantwich to host car free days and introduce parklets in the high street, writes Belinda Ryan.

The aim is to encourage people to walk, cycle and use buses on a particular day rather than rely on their cars.

Parklets – an extended platform over a parking space or pavement extension which may include benches, tables, chairs, landscaping or bike parking – are seen as a way of attracting people into the town centre.

But the highways and transport committee stressed this would not be imposed on towns and villages – it would be up to local communities if they wanted to pursue the idea.

The decision follows a notice of motion put forward by the council’s cycling and walking champion, Suzie Akers Smith – although it comes too late to benefit anyone wishing to apply for this year’s World Car Free Day, which is on September 22.

Cllr Akers Smith (Congleton West, Ind) said: “I just want to ensure that residents appreciate that it doesn’t restrict access for people who need mobility aids or people who need their car.”

She said it was to encourage ‘people that can walk, cycle or catch a bus, to change their mode of transport for one day, which is the first step to making change’.

“It will improve air quality in the town centres,” she said.

“Hopefully we’ll build on that to have more and more car free days where we can use the town centre for things that people enjoy.”

Several councillors thought it was a good idea.

But Alsager councillor Phil Williams (Lib Dem) said people needed reassuring it would not be imposed on them because, when it was first publicised, he had been contacted by residents who were quite alarmed.

“They were under the impression that this was something that was going to be imposed in a top down way and it would be compulsory,” he said.

Head of strategic transport Richard Hibbert said if the community didn’t want it, it wouldn’t go ahead.

“If an event promoter cannot demonstrate that they have engaged with the affected community and there is widespread acceptance of the event, then the street closure notice wouldn’t be granted,” said Mr Hibbert.

Willaston and Rope councillor Allen Gage (Con) was opposed to the idea.

He said he had spoken to a few people about it and “I can honestly say I haven’t had anyone who has responded positively to this idea”.

He added: “And I can say I didn’t become a councillor to make people’s lives more awkward.”

Committee chair Craig Browne (Alderley Edge, Ind) told him: “We’re being asked to approve a communication plan that makes clear to members of the public who might wish to set up a parklet or some kind of temporary road closure, street party etc. what the route to achieving that is, because perhaps it isn’t completely clear to them at the moment.

“So we’re not being asked to give approval to any individual events as a result of this paper.”

Some councillors raised concerns about diversions routes.

Wilmslow councillor Don Stockton (Con) said: “My problem is that, in doing this, it actually can create more car emissions.

“We have the diversions, as we’ve just been told are a road equivalence, somebody has to go out and put the signage out, then there’s the cars that have to do many more miles as a result of going around these things, the closed roads.

“Essentially there are people who have to travel.”

The committee voted to develop a communications plan, explaining how residents and communities across the towns and villages are able to host a car free day and to introduce parklets within the high street for businesses before World Car Free Day in September 2023, and that it be brought back to committee for review.