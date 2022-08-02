More than 100 businesses have penned an open letter to the Transport Secretary backing Crewe’s bid to be the home of the Great British Railways (GBR) Headquarters.

And now Crewe’s namesake town in Virginia (US) has backed the campaign!

The letter was sent by Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership on behalf of the region’s business community. Among those singing were Bentley, Avanti, Freightliner and Morning Foods.

Crewe is one of six towns and cities shortlisted to become the home of this important new public body.

It will have responsibility for all aspects of Britain’s railways, including infrastructure, timetables and fares.

The letter outlines Crewe’s credentials and its ‘compelling case’ to be the home of Great British Railways.

Clare Hayward, Chair of Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “When we are chosen as the home of GBR HQ, our businesses will collaborate to ensure that it is a huge success and consequently the positive impact will be felt widely.

“Crewe is the heart of rail, rail matters to Crewe, rail matters to its community, rail is in its heritage and in its future.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Crewe, Virginia has also written to Grant Shapps declaring the US town’s support for its UK namesake’s bid.

Crewe, Virginia, which has a population of around 2,500 residents, was founded in 1888 and is also a historic railway town.

It was named after and in honour of its Cheshire counterpart.

In his letter, Mayor Phil Miskovic highlights the strong railway heritage the two towns share, their longstanding special relationship, and the inspiration that Crewe in Cheshire continues to provide to its namesake.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Mayor Phil Miskovic and the wonderful people of Crewe, Virginia for supporting our bid to host the new GBR HQ.

“This international endorsement really highlights the impact that Crewe has had and continues to have on the rail industry and is a strong boost to our bid.”

Mayor of Crewe, Virginia, Phil Miskovic, said: “Our towns share a common railway heritage which our respective communities have worked hard with strength and vision to create, and we are inspired by Crewe’s bid for this honour. I can’t think of a more deserving place for the HQ to be established.

“We’ve shown our support and I’d urge everyone to join us by making sure they vote Crewe!”

Simon Yates, from Crewe Town Board, recently visited Crewe, Virginia, and reached out to the namesake town for support.

Simon said: “It’s fantastic that they have now backed our bid and helped showcase Crewe’s credentials for Great British Railways across the Atlantic.

“I’d like to extend a warm thanks to all the ‘Crewetons’ for their support.”

To get involved in backing Crewe’s bid, pledge your support on social media by using #HeartofRail or visit https://gbrtt.co.uk/hq-competition-public-vote/ to cast your vote.

The public vote runs until August 15 2022 and a final decision is due later this year.