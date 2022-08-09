New film celebrates Crewe rail history amid GBR campaign

A new documentary film has been aired celebrating Crewe’s history as a rail town as it bids to become the home of Great British Railways (GBR)

The mini documentary is called Heart of Rail and has been created to tell the town’s compelling rail story and support the GBR bid.

It showcases Crewe’s position at the heart of Britain’s railways, highlighting the town’s rail heritage, connectivity and rail industry.

Great British Railways is the new national rail operator, which will be up and running from 2023.

Crewe is one of six towns and cities shortlisted to become the home of the new public body, competing against York, Doncaster, Derby and Newcastle-upon-Tyne

The GBR body will have responsibility for all aspects of Britain’s railways, including infrastructure, timetables and fares.

Demonstrating strong public support is a vital part of the bidding process.

The film features people across Crewe who are coming together to back the town’s bid.

Among those featured are representatives from the rail industry, local businesses, culture and heritage organisations and Crewe Alexandra Football Club.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “Most people you speak to in Crewe have some connection to the railway and you really get a sense of this history and heritage throughout this truly emotional film.

“What also comes through is the passion of our people. Bringing Great British Railways to our town would mean so much to so many of us.

“We’re urging as many people as possible to join us for the film premiere on Thursday – and, of course, to vote for Crewe to become the home of Great British Railways.”

The Heart of Rail film was aired and shared throughout the town as part of Crewe’s Big Great British Railways Weekend on August 6.

Mark Beavan, film participant and Chairman of the Railwaymen Supporters Society, said: “Rail really is at the heart of Crewe – it’s in our DNA.

“The town wouldn’t exist without the railways, and neither would the football club.

“Bringing Great British Railways to Crewe would cement our tradition as a railway town.

“But, critically, it would also kickstart the next chapter of our rail story, creating opportunities and prosperity just like it did when rail first came here.

“I’m proud to have taken part in the documentary and put forward Crewe’s compelling case to becoming the home of the Great British Railways.”

You can vote for Crewe’s to become the home of Great British Railways here

The deadline for the public vote is 15 August.

View the new mini documentary, below: