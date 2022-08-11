Fire badly damages homes on Nantwich estate

Fire crews spent more than 17 hours at the scene of a house fire in Nantwich.

The blaze broke out yesterday (August 10) and around 3.20pm on Blossom Grove, on the Malbank Waters estate.

It seriously damaged one home and neighbouring properties had to be evacuated due to buildings being unsafe.

Fire crews from Nantwich, Crewe and Winsford along with the aerial ladder platform and support from Chester attended the scene.

A Cheshire fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets and a covering jet to tackle the blaze and damp down the roof space.

“The structure of three buildings was deemed to be unsafe due to the fire and residents were to be rehoused.

“Once the fire was out, regular temperature checks were taken until the scene was completely cooled to a regular temperature.

“The crews handed over the incident at 8.20am after being at the scene for around 17 hours.”

At this stage, it’s not clear what caused the incident. It’s believed no one was hurt in the fire.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Fire Service)