Nantwich dad and son to climb Kilimanjaro for animal charities

A father and son from Nantwich have teamed up to tackle one of the world’s most iconic mountains in aid of animal charities.

Mervyn Bishop and his son Ryan, 26, will set out on their challenge in September, and hope to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on Mervyn’s 50th birthday.

They are raising funds for two local animal charities – Bubblebecca Pugs and Feral Lives Matter.

Mervyn, who is an HGV driver, said the pair have been in training for months – but suffered a fractured knee during one training session!

He said: “We have both scaled the national three peaks and we have been getting out into Snowdonia, the Lake District and the Peak District as often as possible as well as hitting the gym.

“But I fractured my knee while out hiking in Snowdonia after finding myself having to make a small leap over a ravine but landing knee first on a rock.

“Just a four-mile hike back to the car before getting to A&E!

“This set back my training until a month ago so it’s a bigger challenge now to get in shape.”

Mervyn and Ryan, a financial investigator, have a pet pug so chose the Beccabubble pug rescue charity.

“The day we summit Mt Kilimanjaro will be on my 50th birthday,” says Mervyn.

“The climb will take five days to reach the summit and two days to descend.

“Not long to go now as we fly out on September 23 to start the challenge.”

They hope to reach the summit on September 29.

They have already smashed their initial fundraising target £500 and are no hoping to reach £1,000.

The pair are self-funding the trip and have organised a two-day Safari adventure afterwards to finish the trip off.

If you can spare a few pounds, you can sponsor the pair by visiting this page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mervyn-bishop