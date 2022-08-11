South Cheshire Chamber rallies support for Crewe GBR bid

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is behind a final push to get residents backing Crewe’s bid to become home of the Great British Railways as the closing date for votes approaches.

The Chamber is rallying the support of all its business members and employees and families to “Vote Crewe!” by the deadline of August 15.

Crewe is one of six towns and cities shortlisted to become the home of the new public body set to have responsibility for all aspects of Britain’s railways, including infrastructure, timetables and fares.

More than 100 businesses have written to the Secretary of Transport to back Crewe, prompted by a letter the Chamber helped to compile and now it’s calling on the rest of the business community to do their bit for the town.

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “This is the shot in the arm Crewe needs, not only because of the potential for new jobs, but to create a narrative which is positive about our historic rail town.

“For too long it has suffered the negativity of a town centre in need of regeneration despite the strenuous efforts of all stakeholders to get things moving over the years.

“Here’s a real opportunity to lift the mood and create a feel good-factor about ‘brand Crewe’ and make it a town where people aspire to live and work.”

The Chamber, a non-political organisation, works to support businesses across South Cheshire representing their interests at district and town council level as well as nationally as a leading member of the British Chamber of

Commerce.

It played a key role in securing HS2 for Crewe by organising a petition signed by the area’s largest employers and neighbouring chambers of commerce.

It called on the Department of Transport to support the regeneration of Crewe by restoring it to its former glory as the epicentre of rail travel.

In 2020, the Chamber led a public consultation in partnership with Crewe Town Council and Cheshire East Council seeking views on living, working and spending time in Crewe.

More than 1,400 people took part and while there were some negative comments the positive outweighed them massively.

Mr Colman added: “Crewe’s rail heritage can be seen everywhere, in street names and buildings, and there’s a great deal of local pride for this.

“Crewe is the natural home of GBR and all people have to do is vote and use the hashtag in social media.

“Already more than 100 businesses and neighbouring chambers have shown their support for Crewe and we have written to all our members to spread the word around.

“The message is: Time is running short.

“Vote or post on social media now, it only takes a couple of minutes and could make all the difference to Crewe’s future.”

Crewe is in competition with Birmingham, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle and York.

Its submission, which can be read online, sets the case:

*Crewe was born from the railways, developed following the Grand Junction Railway Company’s 1837 investment in a new station connecting the Liverpool & Manchester Railways and the London & Birmingham Railways, along with the

opening of Crewe Works in 1840.

Crewe’s strategic location at the heart of the UK rail network means that it remains one of the most important interchanges in the country and a major hub for rail freight transport, uniquely acting as a gateway to the

Midlands Engine and Northern Powerhouse regions as well as to Scotland and Wales.*

The public vote runs until August 15 with a final decision on the location for the headquarters later this year.

Vote for Crewe by visiting https://gbrtt.co.uk/hq-competition-public-vote/

You can also back the bid by using #HeartOfRail on social media.