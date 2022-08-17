Man with mystery head injury sparks police appeal

A man treated at Leighton Hospital for a mystery head injury has sparked a police investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident in Crewe which left the 29-year-old victim was serious head injuries.

The man was brought to Hungerford Medical Centre with his injuries just after midday on Friday July 29, and he was taken to Leighton hospital for further treatment.

But the victim still has no recollection how he suffered the injuries and police are now appealing for information from the public.

DC Kate Palin said: “This was a frightening incident that left the man extremely shaken up and requiring hospital treatment.

“Thankfully, he is now recovering from his injuries, and I would like to reassure the community that we are committed to doing all that we can to establish exactly what has taken place.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and I urge anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened, or anything else that may be relevant to our investigation, to come forward.

“If you think that you witnessed, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of, anything that may be relevant to the investigation please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help detectives with their ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 1328934, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.