Road closed after damage caused to level crossing in Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News August 17, 2022
pic of level crossing newcastle road

A level crossing and busy road in Nantwich were closed today after reports a vehicle crashed through the level crossing barriers.

The incident happened on the London Road level crossing at around 10am today (August 17).

Cheshire Police say it happened at 9.43am when they received reports that a van had struck the barrier a level crossing on London Road.

“Officers attended and found that the barrier had been snapped off,” said a police spokesperson.

“The road was closed while repair work was undertaken, it reopened at 11.50am.

“The driver of the van has since come forward and his details have been passed to British Transport Police.”

Cheshire East Highways had said earlier: “Due to an incident at the railway crossing on London Road in Nantwich, an emergency road closure will be in place from the Churche’s Mansion to Elwood Way Junction/Newcastle Road.

“We’re working alongside Cheshire Police to manage the closure, please avoid the area.”

level crossing damage Newcastle Road Nantwich

(Pics courtesy of Nantwich Community FB group members)

2 Comments

  1. Tom says:
    August 17, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    I got a video of it when I was on the train

  2. Mike Talbot says:
    August 17, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    It was 10.20 am so there might be video coverage of the vehicle tearing off the scene
    Time full barriers were fitted, like on Wellington rd too much freedom to rush through a red light, happens daily at the traffic lights just up the road after Cheerbrook totally selfish

