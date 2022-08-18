Cheshire College mark “extraordinary day” for A level results

More than 200 A level students celebrated their A level results at the Crewe campus of Cheshire College – South & West today.

The work of staff and students has resulted in the highest number of A* grades achieved in the history of the college.

The college’s students have achieved more than 180 A*-A grades, including 30 who achieved A*- A in all chosen subjects such as Economics, History and English.

The results ensure that several students will be continuing their studies at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, Dhesi, said: “We are delighted with the brilliant results our students have received this year.

“It couldn’t have been possible without the hard work and determination of both the staff and students.

“Many will be continuing their studies at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities or heading for a range of apprenticeship and full-time employment opportunities with industry powerhouses.

“This news tops off a great year that marked the fifth anniversary of Cheshire College – South & West and myself and the team are incredibly excited to continue to build on the positive impact the College has had so far on our students, with regional and national employers, and the wider community.”

Cheshire College is enrolling now for courses starting in September 2022.

To explore courses at the college and the in-person enrolment dates available, visit www.ccsw.ac.uk